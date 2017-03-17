FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 17, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          March 17         *251.7         -210.3          -94.2
         ^March 16          279.8          -89.3         -237.4
          March 15          128.9         -268.8           84.7
          March 14          405.7         -406.5          -50.1
          March 13          454.6         -216.1         -282.4
          March 10          160.1         -278.0           56.9
           March 9          444.8         -617.5          110.5
           March 8          154.2         -196.6          -17.4
           March 7           92.6          100.0         -246.1
           March 6          229.5         -263.7          -48.7
           March 3          -31.9         -125.3          106.5
           March 2          682.0         -620.6         -107.1
       February 28           67.9          -27.3         -116.4
       February 27         -225.7          217.4          -32.6
       February 24           -4.9          -51.8            7.8
                                                               
     Month to date        3,251.9       -3,192.7         -726.3
      Year to date        5,197.3       -4,478.9       -2,413.2
 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for ten consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.60 trillion won ($2.30 billion) worth. 
^ March 16 figures revised.

($1 = 1,131.0100 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

