SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 20 *-84.8 -51.7 85.0 ^March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 14 405.7 -406.5 -50.1 March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 March 10 160.1 -278.0 56.9 March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 March 7 92.6 100.0 -246.1 March 6 229.5 -263.7 -48.7 March 3 -31.9 -125.3 106.5 March 2 682.0 -620.6 -107.1 February 28 67.9 -27.3 -116.4 February 27 -225.7 217.4 -32.6 Month to date 3,166.6 -3,244.5 -640.7 Year to date 5,112.0 -4,530.8 -2,327.6 * Offshore investors turned net sellers after ten consecutive sessions of buying. ^ March 17 figures revised. ($1 = 1,119.8100 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)