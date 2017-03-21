FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 21, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0745 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          March 21          360.9         -185.6           -233
         ^March 20          -84.8          -51.7           85.0
          March 17          251.2         -210.4          -93.5
          March 16          279.8          -89.3         -237.4
          March 15          128.9         -268.8           84.7
          March 14          405.7         -406.5          -50.1
          March 13          454.6         -216.1         -282.4
          March 10          160.1         -278.0           56.9
           March 9          444.8         -617.5          110.5
           March 8          154.2         -196.6          -17.4
           March 7           92.6          100.0         -246.1
           March 6          229.5         -263.7          -48.7
           March 3          -31.9         -125.3          106.5
           March 2          682.0         -620.6         -107.1
       February 28           67.9          -27.3         -116.4
                                                               
     Month to date        3,527.3       -3,430.2         -873.6
      Year to date        5,472.9       -4,716.4       -2,560.4
 
^ March 20 figures revised.
    
($1 = 1,119.0100 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

