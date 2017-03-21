SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0745 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 21 360.9 -185.6 -233 ^March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 14 405.7 -406.5 -50.1 March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 March 10 160.1 -278.0 56.9 March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 March 7 92.6 100.0 -246.1 March 6 229.5 -263.7 -48.7 March 3 -31.9 -125.3 106.5 March 2 682.0 -620.6 -107.1 February 28 67.9 -27.3 -116.4 Month to date 3,527.3 -3,430.2 -873.6 Year to date 5,472.9 -4,716.4 -2,560.4 ^ March 20 figures revised. ($1 = 1,119.0100 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)