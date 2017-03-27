FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 27, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0732 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          March 27           36.4         -105.9           18.1
         ^March 24          -89.1          220.7         -186.8
          March 23           52.6           18.2         -128.4
          March 22          -96.2         -116.9          181.3
          March 21          362.7         -189.9         -234.8
          March 20          -84.8          -51.7           85.0
          March 17          251.2         -210.4          -93.5
          March 16          279.8          -89.3         -237.4
          March 15          128.9         -268.8           84.7
          March 14          405.7         -406.5          -50.1
          March 13          454.6         -216.1         -282.4
          March 10          160.1         -278.0           56.9
           March 9          444.8         -617.5          110.5
           March 8          154.2         -196.6          -17.4
           March 7           92.6          100.0         -246.1
                                                               
     Month to date        3,432.9       -3,418.3         -991.3
      Year to date        5,378.4       -4,704.5       -2,678.1
 
^ March 24 figures revised.

($1 = 1,112.3300 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

