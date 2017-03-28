SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 28 10.5 -72.1 7.7 ^March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 24 -89.1 220.7 -186.8 March 23 52.6 18.2 -128.4 March 22 -96.2 -116.9 181.3 March 21 362.7 -189.9 -234.8 March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 14 405.7 -406.5 -50.1 March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 March 10 160.1 -278.0 56.9 March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 Month to date 3,443.4 -3,489.2 -984.9 Year to date 5,388.9 -4,775.5 -2,671.8 ^ March 27 figures revised. ($1 = 1,111.5500 won) (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)