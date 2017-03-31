SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 31 24.2 30.3 -114.2 ^March 30 89.4 -169.2 65.6 March 29 -61.8 -26.4 36.8 March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 24 -89.1 220.7 -186.8 March 23 52.6 18.2 -128.4 March 22 -96.2 -116.9 181.3 March 21 362.7 -189.9 -234.8 March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 14 405.7 -406.5 -50.1 March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 Month to date 3,505.5 -3,664.2 -1,002.6 Year to date 5,451.0 -4,950.5 -2,689.4 ^ March 30 figures revised. ($1 = 1,117.2500 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)