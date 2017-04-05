SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 5 -7.6 -167.5 128.5 ^April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 March 31 25.7 32.9 -111.0 March 30 89.4 -169.2 65.6 March 29 -61.8 -26.4 36.8 March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 24 -89.1 220.7 -186.8 March 23 52.6 18.2 -128.4 March 22 -96.2 -116.9 181.3 March 21 362.7 -189.9 -234.8 March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 Month to date -131.2 -259.8 248.5 Year to date 5,321.3 -5,207.7 -2,437.8 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their sales for the period to a net 131.2 billion won ($116.83 million) worth. ^ April 4 figures revised. ($1 = 1,123.0200 won) (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)