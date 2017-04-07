FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
April 7, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           April 7         *-86.3           20.2           19.3
          ^April 6          -90.5         -117.9          168.3
           April 5           -7.6         -167.2            128
           April 4         -101.6         -123.5          179.4
           April 3          -22.0           31.2          -59.3
          March 31           25.7           32.9         -111.0
          March 30           89.4         -169.2           65.6
          March 29          -61.8          -26.4           36.8
          March 28           20.7          -81.8            1.9
          March 27           36.4         -104.7           16.7
          March 24          -89.1          220.7         -186.8
          March 23           52.6           18.2         -128.4
          March 22          -96.2         -116.9          181.3
          March 21          362.7         -189.9         -234.8
          March 20          -84.8          -51.7           85.0
                                                               
     Month to date         -308.0         -357.1          435.7
      Year to date        5,144.5       -5,305.0       -2,250.6
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their sales for the period to a net 308
billion won ($271.75 million) worth.
^ April 6 figures revised.

($1 = 1,133.3900 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

