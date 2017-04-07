SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 7 *-86.3 20.2 19.3 ^April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 March 31 25.7 32.9 -111.0 March 30 89.4 -169.2 65.6 March 29 -61.8 -26.4 36.8 March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 24 -89.1 220.7 -186.8 March 23 52.6 18.2 -128.4 March 22 -96.2 -116.9 181.3 March 21 362.7 -189.9 -234.8 March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 Month to date -308.0 -357.1 435.7 Year to date 5,144.5 -5,305.0 -2,250.6 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their sales for the period to a net 308 billion won ($271.75 million) worth. ^ April 6 figures revised. ($1 = 1,133.3900 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)