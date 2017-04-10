FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 10, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          April 10         *-54.0           -4.5            6.5
          ^April 7          -77.9          103.1           10.4
           April 6          -90.5         -117.9          168.3
           April 5           -7.6         -167.2            128
           April 4         -101.6         -123.5          179.4
           April 3          -22.0           31.2          -59.3
          March 31           25.7           32.9         -111.0
          March 30           89.4         -169.2           65.6
          March 29          -61.8          -26.4           36.8
          March 28           20.7          -81.8            1.9
          March 27           36.4         -104.7           16.7
          March 24          -89.1          220.7         -186.8
          March 23           52.6           18.2         -128.4
          March 22          -96.2         -116.9          181.3
          March 21          362.7         -189.9         -234.8
                 5                                             
     Month to date         -353.7         -278.7          433.3
      Year to date        5,098.8       -5.226.6       -2,253.0
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for six consecutive
sessions, bringing their sales for the period to a net 353.6
billion won ($309.85 million) worth.
^ April 7 figures revised.

($1 = 1,141.1900 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

