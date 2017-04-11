FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
#Financials
April 11, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          April 11        *-126.6           97.8           31.3
         ^April 10          -54.1           -4.5            6.4
           April 7          -77.9          103.1           10.4
           April 6          -90.5         -117.9          168.3
           April 5           -7.6         -167.2            128
           April 4         -101.6         -123.5          179.4
           April 3          -22.0           31.2          -59.3
          March 31           25.7           32.9         -111.0
          March 30           89.4         -169.2           65.6
          March 29          -61.8          -26.4           36.8
          March 28           20.7          -81.8            1.9
          March 27           36.4         -104.7           16.7
          March 24          -89.1          220.7         -186.8
          March 23           52.6           18.2         -128.4
          March 22          -96.2         -116.9          181.3
                                                               
     Month to date         -480.2         -181.0          464.6
      Year to date        4,972.2       -5,128.9       -2,221.7
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for seven consecutive
sessions, bringing their sales for the period to a net 480.3
billion won ($419.18 million) worth.
^ April 10 figures revised.

($1 = 1,145.8200 won)

 (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)

