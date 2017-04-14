SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0733 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 14 -73.7 21.7 44.6 ^April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 March 31 25.7 32.9 -111.0 March 30 89.4 -169.2 65.6 March 29 -61.8 -26.4 36.8 March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 Month to date -476.0 -159.8 420.2 Year to date 4,976.5 -5,107.7 -2,266.1 ^ April 13 figures revised. ($1 = 1,139.3800 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)