4 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 14, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0733 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          April 14          -73.7           21.7           44.6
         ^April 13           -1.1          104.2         -113.8
          April 12           79.1         -104.8           24.8
          April 11         -126.6           97.8           31.4
          April 10          -54.1           -4.5            6.4
           April 7          -77.9          103.1           10.4
           April 6          -90.5         -117.9          168.3
           April 5           -7.6         -167.2            128
           April 4         -101.6         -123.5          179.4
           April 3          -22.0           31.2          -59.3
          March 31           25.7           32.9         -111.0
          March 30           89.4         -169.2           65.6
          March 29          -61.8          -26.4           36.8
          March 28           20.7          -81.8            1.9
          March 27           36.4         -104.7           16.7
                                                               
     Month to date         -476.0         -159.8          420.2
      Year to date        4,976.5       -5,107.7       -2,266.1
 
^ April 13 figures revised.

($1 = 1,139.3800 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

