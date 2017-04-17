SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 17 *-111.7 266.9 -161.2 ^April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 March 31 25.7 32.9 -111.0 March 30 89.4 -169.2 65.6 March 29 -61.8 -26.4 36.8 March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 Month to date -587.5 108.1 258.8 Year to date 4,865.0 -4,839.8 -2,427.5 ^ April 14 figures revised. * Offshore investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their sales for the period to a net 186.3 billion won ($163.85 million) worth. ($1 = 1,137.0400 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)