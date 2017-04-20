SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0732 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 20 75.1 224.4 -275.6 ^April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 March 31 25.7 32.9 -111.0 Month to date -726.1 481.1 51.2 Year to date 4,726.4 -4,466.7 -2,635.1 ^ April 19 figures revised. ($1 = 1,137.9400 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)