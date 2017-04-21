SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0751 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 21 241.3 91.1 -313.4 ^April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 Month to date -483.6 571.5 -262.7 Year to date 4,968.9 -4,376.4 -2,949.0 ^ April 20 figures revised. ($1 = 1,134.2000 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)