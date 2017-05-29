FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 29, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0731 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            May 29          *13.3          -99.0           57.4
           ^May 26          123.1           85.1         -258.7
            May 25          117.0          265.6         -405.3
            May 24           77.3          -89.4          -36.5
            May 23          -55.4          281.2         -261.6
            May 22          288.7         -260.2          -88.5
            May 19           41.1          -27.6          -65.1
            May 18           26.9          -63.8          -19.1
            May 17            6.7         -218.9          161.7
            May 16          234.1           73.0           23.4
            May 15          -95.9           25.2           35.0
            May 12         -306.6          -93.9          363.5
            May 11          104.6          331.8         -444.1
            May 10          110.7          -46.2         -100.5
             May 8          544.0           85.4         -663.2
                                                               
     Month to date        1,729.3         -132.5       -1,902.2
      Year to date        7,985.8       -5,300.2       -5,344.8
 ^ May 26 figures revised.
*Foreign investors were net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
330.7 billion won ($294.85 million) worth. 

($1 = 1,121.5700 won)

 (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)

