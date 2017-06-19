SEOUL, June 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0739 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 19 127.8 -54.3 -102.6 ^June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0 June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7 June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 Month to date 1,032.2 -2,125.0 527.7 Year to date 8,623.2 -7,075.0 -4,846.4 ^ June 16 figures revised. ($1 = 1,132.3900 won) (Reporting by Haejin Choi)