SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam hits more than 9-yr closing high

By Nicole Pinto June 26 Thai and Vietnamese shares closed higher in thin trade on Monday, buoyed by stronger oil prices and taking a cue from broader Asian peers, even as other Southeast Asian stock markets were shut for the Muslim festival of Eid al Fitr. Oil rose for a third straight session on Monday, with investors in U.S. crude futures and options increasing bets against a further rise in prices, just as the number of U.S. oil rigs in operation hit its highest in ove