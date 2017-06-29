SEOUL, June 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 29 100.0 20.1 -166.6 ^June 28 -181.1 -6.3 133.5 June 27 54.2 -326.0 222.1 June 26 43.1 -122.5 22.0 June 23 166.6 106.1 -299.4 June 22 182.7 47.3 75.8 June 21 -184.7 -185.9 294.3 June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 June 19 127.2 -54.5 -101.9 June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0 June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7 June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 Month to date 1,699.6 -3,191.0 1,168.3 Year to date 9,290.6 -8,141.0 -4,205.8 ^ June 28 figures revised. ($1 = 1,138.6700 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)