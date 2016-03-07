FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 7, 2016

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 March 7           201.6*          -198.9          -53.4
 ^March 4          162.0           -132.1          -45.5
 March 3           496.5           -235.5         -314.8
 March 2           377.8            -15.4         -411.0
 Feb 29            173.2           -189.3          -53.8
 Feb 26            243.1            163.4          -42.7
 Feb 25             20.3            -11.2          100.8
 Feb 24            -16.6            -16.6          -32.7
 Feb 23             -4.8            -52.4          -15.6
 Feb 22             35.5            -47.3          -53.7
 Feb 19            171.6            -69.4         -178.4
 Feb 18             86.4            136.8         -302.0
 Feb 17            -19.6             69.4         -158.8
 Feb 16             85.8             83.7         -230.7
 Feb 15           -124.0            220.7         -124.1
    
 Month to date   1,237.9           -582.0         -824.8
 Year to date   -1,427.8          4,018.4       -1,511.9
    
 ^ March 4 figures revised
 * Foreign investors have been net buyers for seven consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.6745 trillion Korean won ($1.39 billion) worth.
 ($1 = 1,201.4900 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

