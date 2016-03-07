SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 7 201.6* -198.9 -53.4 ^March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Feb 24 -16.6 -16.6 -32.7 Feb 23 -4.8 -52.4 -15.6 Feb 22 35.5 -47.3 -53.7 Feb 19 171.6 -69.4 -178.4 Feb 18 86.4 136.8 -302.0 Feb 17 -19.6 69.4 -158.8 Feb 16 85.8 83.7 -230.7 Feb 15 -124.0 220.7 -124.1 Month to date 1,237.9 -582.0 -824.8 Year to date -1,427.8 4,018.4 -1,511.9 ^ March 4 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.6745 trillion Korean won ($1.39 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,201.4900 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)