TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 9, 2016 / 7:47 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 March 9           -21.5            -24.1           -6.6
 ^March 8          -95.7            -61.3          106.0
 March 7           201.6           -198.8          -53.6
 March 4           162.0           -132.1          -45.5
 March 3           496.5           -235.5         -314.8
 March 2           377.8            -15.4         -411.0
 Feb 29            173.2           -189.3          -53.8
 Feb 26            243.1            163.4          -42.7
 Feb 25             20.3            -11.2          100.8
 Feb 24            -16.6            -16.6          -32.7
 Feb 23             -4.8            -52.4          -15.6
 Feb 22             35.5            -47.3          -53.7
 Feb 19            171.6            -69.4         -178.4
 Feb 18             86.4            136.8         -302.0
 Feb 17            -19.6             69.4         -158.8
    
 Month to date   1,120.7           -667.2         -725.5
 Year to date   -1,545.1          3,933.1       -1,412.7
    
 ^ March 8 figures revised

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

