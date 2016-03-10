SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 10 643.2 -575.4 -120.4 ^March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6 March 8 -95.7 -61.3 106.0 March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Feb 24 -16.6 -16.6 -32.7 Feb 23 -4.8 -52.4 -15.6 Feb 22 35.5 -47.3 -53.7 Feb 19 171.6 -69.4 -178.4 Feb 18 86.4 136.8 -302.0 Month to date 1,767.1 -1,244.5 -844.0 Year to date 898.6 3,355.8 -1,531.1 ^ March 9 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)