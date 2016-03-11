FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 11, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 March 11          147.8           -150.0          -57.1
 ^March 10         651.0           -582.0         -121.9
 March 9           -18.3            -26.0           -4.6
 March 8           -95.7            -61.3          106.0
 March 7           201.6           -198.8          -53.6
 March 4           162.0           -132.1          -45.5
 March 3           496.5           -235.5         -314.8
 March 2           377.8            -15.4         -411.0
 Feb 29            173.2           -189.3          -53.8
 Feb 26            243.1            163.4          -42.7
 Feb 25             20.3            -11.2          100.8
 Feb 24            -16.6            -16.6          -32.7
 Feb 23             -4.8            -52.4          -15.6
 Feb 22             35.5            -47.3          -53.7
 Feb 19            171.6            -69.4         -178.4
    
 Month to date   1,922.7         -1,401.2         -902.6
 Year to date      743.0          3,199.2       -1,589.7
    
 ^ March 10 figures revised

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)

