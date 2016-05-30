SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 30 *121.7 -124.6 -35.0 ^May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 Month to date 316.5 -1,414.2 538.0 Year to date 3,026.5 -1,630.1 -2,045.2 ^ May 27 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 402.8 billion Korean won ($338.07 million) worth. ($1 = 1,191.4700 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)