TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 30, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        May 30         *121.7         -124.6          -35.0
       ^May 27          149.4          -10.7         -176.0
        May 26            6.8           64.4          -95.5
        May 25          124.9          207.6         -336.3
        May 24          -58.6          -61.4           78.9
        May 23            4.2           33.4          -67.5
        May 20         -127.6          150.8          -61.7
        May 19          -21.3          -42.3           31.0
        May 18           36.5         -197.4          121.4
        May 17          -53.4          -52.1           83.2
        May 16           17.0          -39.7           -5.1
        May 13         -142.8         -115.6          218.4
        May 12           24.5         -128.3          110.5
        May 11           69.9         -241.4          130.8
        May 10           36.7           41.0         -124.8
                                                           
 Month to date          316.5       -1,414.2          538.0
  Year to date        3,026.5       -1,630.1       -2,045.2
 ^  May 27 figures revised
*  Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
402.8 billion Korean won ($338.07 million) worth.

($1 = 1,191.4700 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

