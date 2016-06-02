FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        June 2          232.5         -204.8          -62.1
       ^June 1          242.9         -189.5          -88.5
        May 31         -131.2          210.4         -160.7
        May 30          121.7         -124.6          -35.0
        May 27          149.4          -10.7         -176.0
        May 26            6.8           64.4          -95.5
        May 25          124.9          207.6         -336.3
        May 24          -58.6          -61.4           78.9
        May 23            4.2           33.4          -67.5
        May 20         -127.6          150.8          -61.7
        May 19          -21.3          -42.3           31.0
        May 18           36.5         -197.4          121.4
        May 17          -53.4          -52.1           83.2
        May 16           17.0          -39.7           -5.1
        May 13         -142.8         -115.6          218.4
                                                           
 Month to date          475.3         -394.2         -150.6
  Year to date        3,370.6       -1,813.9       -2,356.4
 ^  June 1 figures revised

($1 = 1,185.9700 won)
    

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.