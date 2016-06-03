FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 3, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        June 3         -112.6          190.6         -114.6
       ^June 2          386.8         -197.7          -61.8
        June 1          242.9         -189.5          -88.5
        May 31         -131.2          210.4         -160.7
        May 30          121.7         -124.6          -35.0
        May 27          149.4          -10.7         -176.0
        May 26            6.8           64.4          -95.5
        May 25          124.9          207.6         -336.3
        May 24          -58.6          -61.4           78.9
        May 23            4.2           33.4          -67.5
        May 20         -127.6          150.8          -61.7
        May 19          -21.3          -42.3           31.0
        May 18           36.5         -197.4          121.4
        May 17          -53.4          -52.1           83.2
        May 16           17.0          -39.7           -5.1
                                                           
 Month to date          517.0         -196.6         -265.0
  Year to date        3,412.3       -1,616.3       -2,470.8
 ^  June 2 figures revised

($1 = 1,184.4500 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

