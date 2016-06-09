SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 9 *322.7 -105.2 -227.4 ^June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 Month to date 1,396.0 -39.3 -1,242.2 Year to date 4,291.3 -1,459.0 -3,448.0 ^ June 8 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 893.7 billion Korean won ($774.78 million) worth ($1 = 1,153.4900 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)