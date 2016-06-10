SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 10 *-28.3 90.1 -114.7 ^June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 Month to date 1,459.0 -39.6 -1,357.6 Year to date 4,354.3 -1,459.2 -3,563.5 ^ June 9 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after 3 consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,165.4900 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)