June 10, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       June 10         *-28.3           90.1         -114.7
       ^June 9          414.0         -195.8         -228.1
        June 8          309.5          -38.4         -314.5
        June 7          261.5          147.9         -435.8
        June 3         -127.3          343.6         -114.1
        June 2          386.8         -197.7          -61.8
        June 1          242.9         -189.5          -88.5
        May 31         -131.2          210.4         -160.7
        May 30          121.7         -124.6          -35.0
        May 27          149.4          -10.7         -176.0
        May 26            6.8           64.4          -95.5
        May 25          124.9          207.6         -336.3
        May 24          -58.6          -61.4           78.9
        May 23            4.2           33.4          -67.5
        May 20         -127.6          150.8          -61.7
                                                           
 Month to date        1,459.0          -39.6       -1,357.6
  Year to date        4,354.3       -1,459.2       -3,563.5
 ^  June 9 figures revised
* Foreign investors turned net sellers after 3 consecutive
sessions of buying.

($1 = 1,165.4900 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
