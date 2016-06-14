SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *-104.8 -180.5 226.4 ^June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 June 10 -28.3 89.5 -114.1 June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 Month to date 1,207.3 -294.7 -956.8 Year to date 4,102.5 -1,714.4 -3,162.6 ^ June 13 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 280.0 billion Korean won ($238.35 million) worth. ($1 = 1,174.7500 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)