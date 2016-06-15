FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 15, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       June 15         *-75.0         -144.2          166.9
      ^June 14         -105.3         -180.6          226.9
       June 13         -146.9          -73.8          173.7
       June 10          -28.3           89.5         -114.1
        June 9          414.0         -195.8         -228.1
        June 8          309.5          -38.4         -314.5
        June 7          261.5          147.9         -435.8
        June 3         -127.3          343.6         -114.1
        June 2          386.8         -197.7          -61.8
        June 1          242.9         -189.5          -88.5
        May 31         -131.2          210.4         -160.7
        May 30          121.7         -124.6          -35.0
        May 27          149.4          -10.7         -176.0
        May 26            6.8           64.4          -95.5
        May 25          124.9          207.6         -336.3
                                                           
 Month to date        1,131.8         -438.9         -789.4
  Year to date        4,027.0       -1,858.6       -2,995.2
 ^  June 14 figures revised
*  Foreign investors have been net sellers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
355.5 billion Korean won ($303.01 million) worth.

($1 = 1,173.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

