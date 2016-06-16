FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 16, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       June 16          *42.3         -209.4          116.2
      ^June 15          -21.1          -57.2          168.1
       June 14         -105.3         -180.6          226.9
       June 13         -146.9          -73.8          173.7
       June 10          -28.3           89.5         -114.1
        June 9          414.0         -195.8         -228.1
        June 8          309.5          -38.4         -314.5
        June 7          261.5          147.9         -435.8
        June 3         -127.3          343.6         -114.1
        June 2          386.8         -197.7          -61.8
        June 1          242.9         -189.5          -88.5
        May 31         -131.2          210.4         -160.7
        May 30          121.7         -124.6          -35.0
        May 27          149.4          -10.7         -176.0
        May 26            6.8           64.4          -95.5
                                                           
 Month to date        1,227.9         -561.3         -672.0
  Year to date        4,123.2       -1,981.0       -2,877.9
 ^  June 15 figures revised
*  Foreign investors turned net buyers after four consecutive
sessions of selling.
   
($1 = 1,173.2300 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)

