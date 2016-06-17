FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       June 17         -100.1           59.3           -7.4
      ^June 16           42.3         -209.6          116.4
       June 15          -21.1          -57.2          168.1
       June 14         -105.3         -180.6          226.9
       June 13         -146.9          -73.8          173.7
       June 10          -28.3           89.5         -114.1
        June 9          414.0         -195.8         -228.1
        June 8          309.5          -38.4         -314.5
        June 7          261.5          147.9         -435.8
        June 3         -127.3          343.6         -114.1
        June 2          386.8         -197.7          -61.8
        June 1          242.9         -189.5          -88.5
        May 31         -131.2          210.4         -160.7
        May 30          121.7         -124.6          -35.0
        May 27          149.4          -10.7         -176.0
                                                           
 Month to date        1,127.8         -502.2         -679.2
  Year to date        4,023.1       -1,921.9       -2,885.0
 ^  June 16 figures revised

($1 = 1,171.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
