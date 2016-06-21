FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       June 21         -129.1          -11.4           90.8
      ^June 20           20.7          116.1         -181.2
       June 17          -98.1           56.9           -7.2
       June 16           42.3         -209.6          116.4
       June 15          -21.1          -57.2          168.1
       June 14         -105.3         -180.6          226.9
       June 13         -146.9          -73.8          173.7
       June 10          -28.3           89.5         -114.1
        June 9          414.0         -195.8         -228.1
        June 8          309.5          -38.4         -314.5
        June 7          261.5          147.9         -435.8
        June 3         -127.3          343.6         -114.1
        June 2          386.8         -197.7          -61.8
        June 1          242.9         -189.5          -88.5
        May 31         -131.2          210.4         -160.7
                                                           
 Month to date        1,021.4         -399.9         -769.5
  Year to date        3,916.7       -1,819.6       -2,975.3
 ^  June 20 figures revised

($1 = 1,153.3200 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.