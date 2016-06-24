SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 24 -148.2 54.1 34.6 ^June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 June 10 -28.3 89.5 -114.1 June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 Month to date 951.3 -2.9 -1,250.3 Year to date 3,846.6 -1,422.6 -3,456.1 ^ June 23 figures revised NOTE: Foreigners sold the largest amount of stocks on Friday since April 28 this year. ($1 = 1,178.8400 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)