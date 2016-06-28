SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 28 *-370.8 157.0 167.7 ^June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 June 10 -28.3 89.5 -114.1 June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 Month to date 341.7 563.5 -1,298.6 Year to date 3,237.0 -856.2 -3,504.4 ^ June 27 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 757.8 billion Korean won ($647.42 million) worth. ($1 = 1,170.5000 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)