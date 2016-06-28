FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       June 28        *-370.8          157.0          167.7
      ^June 27         -237.2          408.2         -216.4
       June 24         -149.8           55.3           34.9
       June 23           29.1          189.1         -264.7
       June 22           30.0          172.9         -250.8
       June 21         -110.0          -30.4           90.8
       June 20           20.7          116.1         -181.2
       June 17          -98.1           56.9           -7.2
       June 16           42.3         -209.6          116.4
       June 15          -21.1          -57.2          168.1
       June 14         -105.3         -180.6          226.9
       June 13         -146.9          -73.8          173.7
       June 10          -28.3           89.5         -114.1
        June 9          414.0         -195.8         -228.1
        June 8          309.5          -38.4         -314.5
                                                           
 Month to date          341.7          563.5       -1,298.6
  Year to date        3,237.0         -856.2       -3,504.4
 ^  June 27 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
757.8 billion Korean won ($647.42 million) worth. 

($1 = 1,170.5000 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.