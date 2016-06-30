FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 30, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       June 30          187.3         -257.3           36.8
      ^June 29           58.3          -63.3          -22.4
       June 28         -368.0          154.2          167.5
       June 27         -237.2          408.2         -216.4
       June 24         -149.8           55.3           34.9
       June 23           29.1          189.1         -264.7
       June 22           30.0          172.9         -250.8
       June 21         -110.0          -30.4           90.8
       June 20           20.7          116.1         -181.2
       June 17          -98.1           56.9           -7.2
       June 16           42.3         -209.6          116.4
       June 15          -21.1          -57.2          168.1
       June 14         -105.3         -180.6          226.9
       June 13         -146.9          -73.8          173.7
       June 10          -28.3           89.5         -114.1
                                                           
 Month to date          590.2          240.1       -1,284.4
  Year to date        3,485.5       -1,179.6       -3,490.3
 ^  June 29 figures revised

($1 = 1,155.8300 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)

