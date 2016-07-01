SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0733 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 1 *253.6 -91.7 206.0 ^June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 Month to date 253.6 -91.7 -206.0 Year to date 3,955.3 -1,262.6 -3,694.9 ^ June 30 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 715.3 billion Korean won ($623.11 million) worth. ($1 = 1,147.9500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)