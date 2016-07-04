SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 4 *172.3 -136.7 -68.0 ^July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 Month to date 424.8 -227.5 -273.3 Year to date 4,126.4 -1,398.4 -3,762.1 ^ July 1 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 887.6 billion Korean won ($775.54 million) worth. ($1 = 1,144.4900 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)