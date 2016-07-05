FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 5, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        July 5          *13.1         -210.3          137.5
       ^July 4          179.4         -145.4          -66.5
        July 1          252.5          -90.8         -205.3
       June 30          403.4         -248.6           38.2
       June 29           58.3          -63.3          -22.4
       June 28         -368.0          154.2          167.5
       June 27         -237.2          408.2         -216.4
       June 24         -149.8           55.3           34.9
       June 23           29.1          189.1         -264.7
       June 22           30.0          172.9         -250.8
       June 21         -110.0          -30.4           90.8
       June 20           20.7          116.1         -181.2
       June 17          -98.1           56.9           -7.2
       June 16           42.3         -209.6          116.4
       June 15          -21.1          -57.2          168.1
                                                           
 Month to date          445.0         -446.4         -134.2
  Year to date        4,146.6       -1,617.3       -3,623.1
 ^  July 4 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
906.7 billion Korean won ($784.46 million) worth.

($1 = 1,155.8300 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
