SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 6 *-429.0 -139.5 511.2 ^July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2 July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5 July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 Month to date 15.8 -586.4 377.7 Year to date 3,717.4 -1,757.3 -3,111.2 ^ July 5 figures revised * Offshore investors turned net sellers after five consecutive sessions of buying. Foreigners were set to mark their biggest daily stock selloff this year on Wednesday. ($1 = 1,162.7100 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)