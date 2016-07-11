FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       July 11         *269.7           81.8         -390.3
       ^July 8           41.3         -289.8          204.7
        July 7          169.5         -119.6          -90.3
        July 6         -430.0         -138.4          511.3
        July 5           12.9         -210.8          138.2
        July 4          179.4         -145.4          -66.5
        July 1          252.5          -90.8         -205.3
       June 30          403.4         -248.6           38.2
       June 29           58.3          -63.3          -22.4
       June 28         -368.0          154.2          167.5
       June 27         -237.2          408.2         -216.4
       June 24         -149.8           55.3           34.9
       June 23           29.1          189.1         -264.7
       June 22           30.0          172.9         -250.8
       June 21         -110.0          -30.4           90.8
                                                           
 Month to date          495.3         -913.0          101.9
  Year to date        4,196.9       -2,083.9       -3,387.0
 ^  July 8 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
480.5 billion Korean won ($418.59 million) worth.  

($1 = 1,147.8900 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.