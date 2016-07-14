FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 14, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       July 14         *369.6         -226.4         -139.5
      ^July 13          581.0         -380.3         -187.4
       July 12          193.0          -48.4         -194.2
       July 11          268.3           83.2         -390.4
        July 8           41.3         -289.8          204.7
        July 7          169.5         -119.6          -90.3
        July 6         -430.0         -138.4          511.3
        July 5           12.9         -210.8          138.2
        July 4          179.4         -145.4          -66.5
        July 1          252.5          -90.8         -205.3
       June 30          403.4         -248.6           38.2
       June 29           58.3          -63.3          -22.4
       June 28         -368.0          154.2          167.5
       June 27         -237.2          408.2         -216.4
       June 24         -149.8           55.3           34.9
                                                           
 Month to date        1,637.3       -1,566.7         -419.2
  Year to date        5,339.0       -2,737.6       -3,908.1
 ^  July 13 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for six consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.62 trillion Korean won ($1.42 billion) worth.  

($1 = 1,136.8800 won)
    

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

