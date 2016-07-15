SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 15 *486.1 -301.3 -188.6 ^July 14 368.4 -228.1 -136.7 July 13 581.0 -380.3 -187.4 July 12 193.0 -48.4 -194.2 July 11 268.3 83.2 -390.4 July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7 July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3 July 6 -430.0 -138.4 511.3 July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2 July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5 July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 Month to date 2,122.2 -1,869.7 -605.0 Year to date 5,823.8 -3,040.6 -4,093.9 ^ July 14 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.11 trillion Korean won ($1.86 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,132.6200 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)