a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 19, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       July 19         *305.3         -415.7          117.6
      ^July 18          231.7         -213.9           -2.2
       July 15          490.9         -306.6         -188.2
       July 14          368.4         -228.1         -136.7
       July 13          581.0         -380.3         -187.4
       July 12          193.0          -48.4         -194.2
       July 11          268.3           83.2         -390.4
        July 8           41.3         -289.8          204.7
        July 7          169.5         -119.6          -90.3
        July 6         -430.0         -138.4          511.3
        July 5           12.9         -210.8          138.2
        July 4          179.4         -145.4          -66.5
        July 1          252.5          -90.8         -205.3
       June 30          403.4         -248.6           38.2
       June 29           58.3          -63.3          -22.4
                                                           
 Month to date        2,664.0       -2,504.5         -489.2
  Year to date        6,365.6       -3,675.4       -3,978.1
 ^  July 18 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for nine consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.65 trillion Korean won ($2.33 billion) worth.  

($1 = 1,135.7000 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

