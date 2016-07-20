FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
July 20, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       July 20         *179.6         -224.5           31.9
      ^July 19          314.9         -425.5          117.8
       July 18          231.7         -213.9           -2.2
       July 15          490.9         -306.6         -188.2
       July 14          368.4         -228.1         -136.7
       July 13          581.0         -380.3         -187.4
       July 12          193.0          -48.4         -194.2
       July 11          268.3           83.2         -390.4
        July 8           41.3         -289.8          204.7
        July 7          169.5         -119.6          -90.3
        July 6         -430.0         -138.4          511.3
        July 5           12.9         -210.8          138.2
        July 4          179.4         -145.4          -66.5
        July 1          252.5          -90.8         -205.3
       June 30          403.4         -248.6           38.2
                                                           
 Month to date        2,853.2       -2,738.8         -457.1
  Year to date        6,554.8       -3,909.7       -3,946.0
 ^  July 19 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for ten consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.84 trillion Korean won ($2.49 billion) worth.  

($1 = 1,141.7700 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

