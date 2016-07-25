FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       July 25         *197.9         -112.2          -81.0
      ^July 22           72.1           42.3         -120.1
       July 21           44.0          -82.3           33.4
       July 20          179.5         -221.4           32.0
       July 19          314.9         -425.5          117.8
       July 18          231.7         -213.9           -2.2
       July 15          490.9         -306.6         -188.2
       July 14          368.4         -228.1         -136.7
       July 13          581.0         -380.3         -187.4
       July 12          193.0          -48.4         -194.2
       July 11          268.3           83.2         -390.4
        July 8           41.3         -289.8          204.7
        July 7          169.5         -119.6          -90.3
        July 6         -430.0         -138.4          511.3
        July 5           12.9         -210.8          138.2
                                                           
 Month to date        3,167.1       -2,887.9         -624.8
  Year to date        6,868.7       -4,058.8       -4,113.7
 ^  July 22 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for thirteen
consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the
period to a net 3.15 trillion Korean won ($2.77 billion) worth. 

($1 = 1,136.5500 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
