a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 27, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       July 27         *243.8         -103.8         -123.0
      ^July 26          194.2           16.8         -173.3
       July 25          193.4         -107.7          -81.0
       July 22           72.1           42.3         -120.1
       July 21           44.0          -82.3           33.4
       July 20          179.5         -221.4           32.0
       July 19          314.9         -425.5          117.8
       July 18          231.7         -213.9           -2.2
       July 15          490.9         -306.6         -188.2
       July 14          368.4         -228.1         -136.7
       July 13          581.0         -380.3         -187.4
       July 12          193.0          -48.4         -194.2
       July 11          268.3           83.2         -390.4
        July 8           41.3         -289.8          204.7
        July 7          169.5         -119.6          -90.3
                                                           
 Month to date        3,600.5       -2,970.5         -921.2
  Year to date        7,302.2       -4,141.4       -4,410.1
 ^  July 26 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for fifteen consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
3.59 trillion Korean won ($3.16 billion) worth.  

($1 = 1,134.4800 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

