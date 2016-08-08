FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      August 8          *80.8           86.0         -202.1
     ^August 5          250.3          -72.8         -199.0
      August 4           38.4         -109.0           47.2
      August 3          -86.6         -196.2          253.8
      August 2           51.6         -180.6          106.2
      August 1          307.8         -296.9         -104.9
       July 29          212.6         -319.6           89.5
       July 28          196.5          -80.1         -110.1
       July 27          243.8         -103.5         -137.9
       July 26          194.2           16.8         -173.3
       July 25          193.4         -107.7          -81.0
       July 22           72.1           42.3         -120.1
       July 21           44.0          -82.3           33.4
       July 20          179.5         -221.4           32.0
       July 19          314.9         -425.5          117.8
       July 18          231.7         -213.9           -2.2
                                                           
 Month to date          642.2         -769.6          -98.7
  Year to date        8,353.5       -5,310.4       -4,544.2
 ^ August 5 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
369.5 billion Korean won ($333.66 million) worth. 

($1 = 1,107.4300 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
