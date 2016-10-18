FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 18, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       October 18         *193.6           83.4         -285.0
      ^October 17          291.2         -243.7          -48.6
       October 14           32.3           -1.0          -43.7
       October 13          192.3         -570.2          375.4
       October 12         -552.4          624.3          -69.8
       October 11         -335.9          481.8         -154.2
       October 10          -39.3          323.5         -304.0
        October 7           37.3         -236.9          196.4
        October 6           91.6         -147.3           47.5
        October 5           -2.2         -110.2           99.2
        October 4          181.4          -90.1          -89.4
     September 30         -157.9         -238.9          377.9
     September 29          183.2           25.2         -213.3
     September 28         -114.6           40.4           86.4
     September 27           25.5          254.7         -264.6
                                                              
    Month to date           90.0          113.8         -276.2
     Year to date       10,270.5       -7,736.4       -5,568.2
 ^ October 17 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
709.4 billion Korean won ($636.38 million) worth. 
   
($1 = 1,114.7500 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

