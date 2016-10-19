SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0731 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 19 *229.2 -209.3 -16.6 ^October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 October 5 -2.2 -110.2 99.2 October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 September 30 -157.9 -238.9 377.9 September 29 183.2 25.2 -213.3 September 28 -114.6 40.4 86.4 Month to date 315.5 -92.5 -292.1 Year to date 10,496.1 -7,942.8 -5,584.2 ^ October 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 934.9 billion Korean won worth. ($1 = 1,123.8800 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)