FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0731 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       October 19         *229.2         -209.3          -16.6
      ^October 18          189.9           86.4         -284.4
       October 17          291.2         -243.7          -48.6
       October 14           32.3           -1.0          -43.7
       October 13          192.3         -570.2          375.4
       October 12         -552.4          624.3          -69.8
       October 11         -335.9          481.8         -154.2
       October 10          -39.3          323.5         -304.0
        October 7           37.3         -236.9          196.4
        October 6           91.6         -147.3           47.5
        October 5           -2.2         -110.2           99.2
        October 4          181.4          -90.1          -89.4
     September 30         -157.9         -238.9          377.9
     September 29          183.2           25.2         -213.3
     September 28         -114.6           40.4           86.4
                                                              
    Month to date          315.5          -92.5         -292.1
     Year to date       10,496.1       -7,942.8       -5,584.2
 ^ October 18 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
934.9 billion Korean won worth. 


($1 = 1,123.8800 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.