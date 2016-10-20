SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 20 *119.7 6.8 -123.0 ^October 19 229.9 -210.2 -16.4 October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 October 5 -2.2 -110.2 99.2 October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 September 30 -157.9 -238.9 377.9 September 29 183.2 25.2 -213.3 Month to date 435.9 -86.6 -415.0 Year to date 10,616.4 -7,936.8 -5,707.0 ^ October 19 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.06 trillion Korean won ($941.48 million) worth. ($1 = 1,125.8900 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)